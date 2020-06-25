Billie Eilish Unfollows Everyone On Instagram After Reportedly Posting Message About Abuse

As of Thursday afternoon, the singer follows no other accounts.

Billie Eilish has an empty Instagram feed. As of Thursday morning, the singer’s Instagram account shows that she is following no one. Eilish currently has more than 64 million followers on the platform.

The reasons Eilish has decided to unfollow everyone on the platform remain a mystery, although People is reporting that the singer shared a since-deleted message to her Instagram Story about abusers. In the story, Eilish reportedly wrote a message asking her followers to send her a direct message if she was following their abuser.

“If I am following your abuser DM me and I will unfollow them. I support you,” the singer reportedly wrote.

Although Eilish is currently following no one, the singer has been active on the platform over the past month. The majority of Eilish’s posts have been in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. In a month-old post that came just days after the death of George Floyd, Eilish slammed those who say “All lives matter,” acknowledging that being born with white skin is a privilege in and of itself.

She added that the Black Lives Matter slogan was not meant to suggest that other lives don’t matter. Instead, she said it was calling attention to the fact that society seems to think that Black lives don’t actually matter.

In addition to posting about racial justice, Eilish also posted a video focused on her body image on the platform. In the video, Eilish strips down to a tank top and discusses the way she’s perceived and how it’s connected to the way she dresses.

“If I wear that is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut. Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why? We make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are, we decide what they’re worth. If I wear more if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?” Eilish said in the video.

Fans of Eilish were thrilled with the video, which has been liked by millions and commented on more than 96,000 times. Eilish’s recent Instagram activity did not offer any indication as to why she chose to unfollow everyone. Moving forward, she may use Instagram to explain her decision. According to Trackylitics, Eilish is currently one of the top 50 most popular users on the platform, just behind other musicians like Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez.