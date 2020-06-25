Libby Powell Puts Her Chiseled Abs On Full Display In A Blue String Bikini

Libby Powell returned to Instagram on Thursday to share a steamy new pic with her followers. The fitness model showed some skin while telling her fans in the caption of the post to work hard and let their success speak for itself.

In the sexy shot, Libby looked smoking hot as she rocked a blue string bikini. The tiny top tied in the front and boasted thin straps that showcased her muscled arms and shoulders. The garment also exposed her colossal cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms tied over her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist while showing off her toned legs in the process. Her flat tummy and chiseled abs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with a fringe robe.

Libby posed with her hip pushed to the side and her knee bent. She tugged at her white robe with both hands and gave a sultry stare into the camera while soaking up some sun outdoors.

Libby wore her dark hair parted in the middle. She styled the long locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and lightly brushed over both of her shoulders.

She also rocked a full face of makeup for the pic. The glam look seemed to include mascara-covered lashes and dramatic black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to highlight her face with a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with pink blush on her cheeks and a glistening pink gloss on her full lips.

Libby’s over 1.2 million followers didn’t waste any time showing their appreciation for the post. The photo garnered more than 12,000 likes within the first ten hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also took to the comments section to leave over 200 messages during that time.

“Stunning photo babe,” one follower stated.

“You kill me,” another wrote.

“Incredible,” a third comment read.

“Absolutely sensational, beautiful and your body is perfection,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to flaunting her toned bod in racy outfits online. She’s been spotted sporting tiny bathing suits, tight workout gear, and sexy dresses in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Libby recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a tiny leopard-print bikini. That post has pulled in more than 10,000 likes and over 200 comments to date.