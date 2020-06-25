Joe Biden Rips Donald Trump Over Coronavirus Response: ‘He’s Like A Child’ Full Of ‘Self Pity’

Former Vice President Joe Biden ripped into Donald Trump on Thursday while calling out the president’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the United States as a video of the speech shows.

“The president wants us to believe there’s a choice between the economy and public health. Amazingly he’s still not — hasn’t grasped the most basic fact of this crisis. To fix the economy we have to get control over the virus. Say it again. To fix the economy we have to get control over the virus,” he said. “He’s like a child who can’t believe this has happened to him. All his whining and self-pity, this pandemic didn’t happen to him. It happened to all of us. His job isn’t to whine about it.”

Joe Biden is ripping Trump to pieces as he calls out Trump for whining instead of doing something about the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/6ObAGHFYtf — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 25, 2020

If the president “doesn’t choose to end his senseless crusade against health coverage,” he added, “I look forward to ending it for him.”

Biden’s comments come as the Trump administration has continued to be criticized for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In recent days, cases across the U.S. have continued to increase, with some states like Texas, Florida, and Arizona seeing surges. Texas has paused its reopening plants amid the increase.

On Wednesday, the U.S. saw a record number of new cases, with nearly 37,000 new cases in a single day, as The Inquisitr previously reported. More than 120,000 people in the U.S. have died from the disease.

The Trump administration has come under fire for its role in potentially contributing to the increase in cases. Trump himself has set an example that wearing masks in unnecessary by choosing not to don one himself, while wearing a mask is something his own task force recommends. He has also repeatedly downplayed the seriousness of the disease, saying that it will fade away on its own.

Most recently, the administration declined to renew funding to a baker’s dozen different coronavirus testing sites, several of which are in hard-hit Texas. The president has also waged a war against ObamaCare, with the administration expected to file legal a brief asking the Supreme Court to strike down the Affordable Care Act even as coronavirus cases increase.

Biden criticized Trump’s attempts to dismantle the current health care system during Thursday’s remarks, and he pledged to continue to fight to provide coverage for American families.

Biden has been facing criticism from some on the right who say that he hasn’t been making enough public appearances during the pandemic as the president has expanded his public events in recent days.