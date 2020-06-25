Whitney Johns Opts To Go Braless While Wearing A Pink Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms

Whitney Johns went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram update on Thursday afternoon. The fitness model showed off her chiseled body as she hit the beach. Check out Whitney’s latest upload here.

In the sexy snaps, Whitney looked hotter than ever as she opted to go braless underneath of a skintight pink crop top. The shirt boasted short sleeves that flaunted her toned arms and clung to her ample bust.

She teamed the top with a pair of white bikini bottoms that rested high on her curvy hips and accentuated her round booty and killer legs in the process. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also spotlighted in the pics. She accessorized the style with a large sunhat on her head and a dangling bellybutton ring.

In the first photo, Whitney stood on the beach as the sun set. She turned her body to the side and grabbed her hat with one hand while the other rested near her leg. In the second snap, she posed near a set of white stairs and grabbed her bikini bottoms. She looked away from the camera with her eyes closed and a sultry expression on her face.

Whitney covered the top of her dark hair with the hat. However, she styled the long, brunette locks in voluminous waves that brushed over her back and were pushed over her shoulders.

She also stunned in a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as defined brows and pink eye shadow that matched her shirt.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with pink gloss on her plump pout.

Whitney’s 544,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the pics, clicking the like button more than 1,800 times within the first 15 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 100 messages during that time.

“So stunning girl,” one follower wrote.

“Beautiful,” remarked another.

“My hot smokeshow,” a third social media user gushed.

“Perfection,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Whitney is known for rocking racy bathing suits online. She recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a skimpy beige bikini that clung tightly to her gym-honed curves. To date, that pic has racked up more than 10,000 likes and over 300 comments.