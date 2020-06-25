Scarlett Bordeaux Sizzles In Monokini & Sheer Gold Cover-up: ‘Golden Hour’

WWE NXT wrestler Scarlett Bordeaux showed off her gorgeous curves in gold during golden hour on a sandy beach.

In the image, Scarlett stood with her bare feet in the sand as the sun went down behind her, and waves gently crashed into the beach. The WWE wrestler wore a metallic monokini that featured intricate straps that crossed at her neck, leaving most of the top open to display a generous look at her ample chest. The garment came together around a large hoop that circled her navel and highlighted her flat stomach. Just a hint of the suit’s bottom was visible through the long sheer gold sarong that Scarlett tied around her waist. She posed with one knee bent, showing off her toned, sunkissed leg.

Scarlett wore her platinum blond hair in curls that fell over both shoulders from an off-center part, and she held one of her hands in her hair as she glanced off to the side looking up. The model’s other hand was by her side, and her fingers appeared to sport metallic polish. It also looked like the wrestler wore shimmery eyeshadow, some eyeliner, and dark mascara to accent her eyes, while her cheeks seemed to have shimmery bronzer on them. Scarlett’s full lips appeared to have a dark pink lipstick coloring them.

In the caption, the model made a reference to the time of day when natural light is considered excellent for taking photos, and she credited Daniel Forero as the photographer. Her followers appeared to appreciate the beautiful shot with nearly 25,000 hitting the like button and more than 260 Instagrammers leaving a comment for her. The replies featured plenty of flame and heart emoji indicating viewers loved the hot beachy look.

“There’s nothing more golden than your beauty, Scarlett,” declared one devotee.

“Beautifully taken photo and stunning look, Scarlett,” a second fan wrote, including twinkling star emoji.

“Hi, Scarlett. I’m a big fan of yours. Plus, I got your new t-shirt, and you’re a future women’s champion for sure. Gorgeous,” gushed a third Instagrammer.

“You know what… sorry, Mandy and Alexa… I have to bump you both down to #2 and #3. Scarlett, you are so damn hot and gorgeous!!” a fourth follower insisted, referring to other WWE wrestlers.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Scarlett showed off her patriotic side while wearing a red, white, and blue bikini that echoed the stars and stripes of the U.S. flag. She kneeled on the beach on the shot.