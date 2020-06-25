Hannah Godwin Stuns In Newspaper-Print Bikini

Hannah Godwin stripped down to her bikini as she enjoyed a day at the beach in sunny California. The model added the hot new post to her Instagram feed yesterday, and it sent temperatures soaring.

The photo captured Hannah posed on the beach. A geotag in the image indicated that she was in the gorgeous seaside area of La Jolla in San Diego. The model positioned herself on a towel in the sand that was directly in front of a massive rock. Hannah rested both hands on the towel behind her and cocked her head to the side. She closed her eyes and smiled big for the camera and looked to be good spirits.

It looked like Hannah had a little more clothing on prior to her sunbathing session. A pair of dark-wash shorts and bright white gym shoes were laid out on the towel beside her. The model opted for a sexy bikini that showed off her fit figure and both articles of the suit had a newspaper-print. The top of the swimsuit had a balconette cut with a scooping neckline that showed off her bust. Its thin straps secured over her toned shoulders.and arms.

The bottoms rode low a few inches below her navel, and its sides sat high on her hips. The garment helped to accentuate her tiny midsection and waist, and the high cut left her slender legs in full view.

She slicked her hair back in a low ponytail and wore it with a middle part. Hannah added a small pair of stud earrings as her only accessory. It looked like she was wearing a minor application of makeup that didn’t take away from her natural beauty. She appeared to be sporting defined brows that were a few shades darker than her tresses and a light pink gloss on her lips.

In the caption of the image, Hannah shared with fans that her “read all about it” swimsuit was from Shein.com. She also shared a code to get 15 percent off of their purchase, sitewide.

Fans have not been shy about sharing their appreciation for the upload. The photo has earned over 101,000 likes and over 165 comments.

“So beautiful (please don’t tell your boyfriend I said this),” one follower joked with a few red heart emoji.

“THANK YOU SO MUCH! just bought stuff because of you!” a second social media user complimented.

“Just one day with you would be like in heaven forever,” another gushed.

“So cute!! Every swimsuit looks FAB on you,” one more social media use complimented.