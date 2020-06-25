Lea Michele’s Former ‘Glee’ Co-Star Matthew Morrison Speaks On Her Past Behavior, Says It’s A ‘Distraction’

Lea Michele’s former Glee co-stars are continuing to speak about the actress’ actions while filming the Fox hit.

According to Hollywood Life, Matthew Morrison, who played glee club director Will Schuester on Glee for six seasons, was asked about Michele during an interview with FUBAR Radio’s Access All Areas. While Morrison didn’t say Michele’s name directly, he mentioned how the controversy surrounding the actress came at a time where several issues pertaining to society took place. Instead of focusing on how Michele allegedly behaved back in the 2010s, Morrison said he felt it’s better to work on changing the problems that are happening today.

“I honestly think it’s a distraction of the bigger issues that are going on right now. It’s kind of like, ‘Ah,'” Morrison said. “You want to be a good, pleasant person to be around. That’s about all I’m going to say on that.”

Although Morrison is the most recent Glee alum to speak out against Michele, he wasn’t the first to do so. Actress Samantha Ware first brought Michele’s past to the forefront earlier this month and claimed the actress was rude to her during the entirety of Ware’s time on Glee. Soon after, Heather Morris, Amber Riley, Kevin McHale and multiple other former cast members supported Ware’s claims and her decision to speak out.

While Morrison’s remarks may have been lighter than some of her old colleagues’, the two have a long history with one another. Us Weekly reported back in 2014 that Michele admitted her relationship with Morrison wasn’t always platonic. In her book, Brunette Ambition, the actress shared she and Morrison briefly dated before they began working on Glee and were working on Broadway.

“When we shot the pilot, I met Cory Monteith, Kevin McHale, Amber Riley, and Chris Colfer for the first time,” Michele wrote. ” I had worked on Broadway with Jenna Ushkowitz and Matthew Morrison before. Matt had been a friend of mine for years, and in fact, we’d actually dated back in the day for a Broadway beat.”

Michele has since apologized for any pain she may have caused her former castmates in the past. Prior to her apology, though, she was dropped from her ongoing partnership with HelloFresh. Additionally, Ware and more of Michele’s non-fans questioned the validity of her public apology and insisted that she donate to a charity that supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

Fans of Glee will know Michele acted as Rachel Berry between the years 2009-2015. Since the controversy surrounding her behind-the-scenes behavior surfaced, her former on-screen beau, Dean Geyer, has come to her defense. The actor claimed he always had a pleasant time around Michele but didn’t want to discredit the other cast members’ recounts.