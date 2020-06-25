Lea Michele’s Former ‘Glee’ Co-Star Matthew Morrison Speaks On Her Past Behavior, Says It’s A ‘Distraction’

Lea Michele’s former Glee co-stars are continuing to speak out about her actions while filming the Fox hit.

According to Hollywood Life, Matthew Morrison, who played glee club director Will Schuester on Glee for six seasons, was asked about Michele during an interview with FUBAR Radio’s Access All Areas. While Morrison didn’t say Michele’s name directly, he mentioned how the controversy surrounding the actress comes at a time where several issues pertaining to society are taking place.

Instead of focusing on how Michele allegedly behaved back in the 2010s, Morrison said he felt it’s better to work on changing the problems that are happening today.

“I honestly think it’s a distraction of the bigger issues that are going on right now. It’s kind of like, ‘Ah,'” Morrison said. “You want to be a good, pleasant person to be around. That’s about all I’m going to say on that.”

Although Morrison is the most recent Glee alum to speak out against Michele, he wasn’t the first to do so. Actress Samantha Ware first brought Michele’s past to the forefront earlier this month when she claimed the actress was rude to her during the entirety of Ware’s time on Glee. Soon after, Heather Morris, Amber Riley, Kevin McHale, and multiple other former cast members supported Ware’s claims and her decision to speak out.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

While Morrison’s remarks may have been lighter than those of some of her old colleagues, the two have a long history with one another. Us Weekly reported in 2014 that Michele admitted her relationship with Morrison wasn’t always platonic.

In her book, Brunette Ambition, the actress shared that she and Morrison briefly dated while they both worked on Broadway, before they began working on Glee.

“When we shot the pilot, I met Cory Monteith, Kevin McHale, Amber Riley, and Chris Colfer for the first time,” Michele wrote. “I had worked on Broadway with Jenna Ushkowitz and Matthew Morrison before. Matt had been a friend of mine for years, and in fact, we’d actually dated back in the day for a Broadway beat.”

Michele has since apologized for any pain she may have caused her former castmates in the past. Prior to her apology, she was dropped from her ongoing partnership with HelloFresh. Additionally, Ware and more of Michele’s non-fans questioned the validity of her public apology and insisted that she donate to a charity that supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

Michele portrayed Rachel Berry on Glee from 2009 to 2015. Since the controversy surrounding her behind-the-scenes behavior surfaced, her former on-screen beau, Dean Geyer, has come to her defense. The actor claimed he always had a pleasant time around Michele, but didn’t want to discredit the accounts of other cast members.