Mexican Stunner Ana Paula Saenz Shows Off Spectacular Figure In Barely There String Bikini

Ana Paula Saenz gave her 1.1 million Instagram fans something to look at on Thursday, June 25, when she posted an eye-popping snapshot of herself in a barely there bikini that left little to the imagination.

The Mexican bombshell smoldered in a two-piece suit that boasted a colorful print in purple, orange, beige and black. Her bikini bottoms featured a thong back that consisted of just a tiny string that was barely visible, leaving most of Saenz’s curvy derriere on full display. Its sides were equally thin, and Saenz pulled them up high in a way that enhanced her hourglass figure.

Saenz paired it with a matching top with small triangles that exposed a bit of sideboob. The bra also has spaghetti straps that tied around her neck and back. The front of the suit was not fully visible.

The photo captured Saenz outdoors as she struck a pose in front of green trees and other vegetation. She had her back to the camera, making her backside the focus of the picture. She placed her right leg slightly in front of the left, helping to accentuate the curves of her lower body. Saenz looked over her right shoulder to glance into the camera. Her eyes were fierce and she allowed her lips to hang open.

She wore her brunette hair in a middle part and styled down in perfectly straight strands. She pulled her hair over the left shoulder, leaving her back exposed.

Saenz used the caption space to urge her fans to click on the link in her bio for free exclusive content. The post proved to be popular, garnering more than 57,000 likes and upwards of 590 comments within just a few hours. Instagram users reacted the snapshot by sharing emoji and a host of compliments left in all kinds of languages, from English and Spanish to Portuguese and Hindi.

“Mamasita I Love you bebe,” one user wrote.

“Wow! I am so in love!” another fan echoed.

“Omg [red heart emoji] amazing,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Baddest girl in the game!!!” added a fourth one.

This isn’t the first time Saenz shares a swimsuit photo in recent weeks. On June 19, she uploaded another example, which was just as racy, as The Inquisitr has written. She wore hot pink one-piece from Pretty Little Thing that had a straight-cut neckline that sat just above her chest. It also had a large cutout in the middle. The monokini expanded down on the left, narrowing into a thin strap close to the hip area where it attached to the bottom.