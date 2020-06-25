Kiki Passo Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Tiny White Bikini

Kiki Passo shared yet another tantalizing update with her 1.2 million Instagram followers. The Brazilian-born model took to the popular photo-sharing app to show off her bombshell curves in a tiny white bikini.

Dressed in her scanty swimwear, Kiki was seemingly photographed indoors. The bright sunshine that came in from the nearby window brought light inside the room, illuminated her bronzed complexion.

In the first picture, she sat on the edge of a big lounge bed, leaning backward using her right arm as support. Although somewhat cut off from view, her legs were spread and crossed. She stared directly into the camera lens and gave a seductive gaze. The sunlight that hit her insanely toned midsection highlighted her chiseled abs.

In the second snap, she sat upright with her legs still crossed. She placed her hands in between her thighs as she faced the photographer. She gave a sweet smile that seemed to make her face glow.

In the update, Kiki rocked a light-colored two-piece swimsuit. It boosted teeny tiny straps that helped accentuate her lean arms. Its deep neckline displayed a generous amount of her ample cleavage, which made some fans happy. The bandeau-style top barely contained her chest, exposing a hint of her underboob in the picture.

The matching bottoms that she sported were just as revealing. It boasted a V-shaped fabric with a high-cut that showcased plenty of skin. The low-cut waistline highlighted her taut stomach. The color of her bathing suit made her tanned skin pop.

Kiki styled her blond locks in a half ponytail and left a few tendrils of hair framing her face. For the occasion, she wore a full face of makeup. She likely wore a full-coverage base, a thick concealer on her under eyes, defined eyebrows, smoky eyeshadow, and mascara on her upper and lower lashes. She also appeared to wear blush, glowing highlighter, and some lipstick. She sported a few accessories, including a pendant necklace, a bangle, and a ring.

Kiki wrote a short and vague caption. The geotag for the photo indicated that she was in Miami, Florida. However, the place didn’t look like her apartment.

As of this writing, the latest social media share has amassed around 28,200 likes and over 270 comments. Some fellow influencers and a lot of her fans flocked to the comments section and dropped adoring messages. Many raved about her facial featured and dangerous curves.

“An actual angel,” one of her admirers gushed.

“You’re so beautiful!” another fan wrote.

“You look so hot, and you have beautiful eyes!” a third Instagram follower added.