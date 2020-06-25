Jessica Nigri Flaunts Incredible Curves In Unbuttoned Crop Top & Skintight Leggings

On Wednesday, June 24, American cosplay model Jessica Nigri shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 4 million Instagram followers.

In the photos, the 30-year-old sat on a pink gaming chair in her office. Numerous posters and a collection of anime figures can be seen in the background. Jessica wore an unbuttoned black long-sleeved top that left little to the imagination. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging garment, much to the delight of her audience. She paired the top with skintight maroon leggings that accentuated her curvaceous hips. She kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

Jessica pulled back her ash-blond hair in a low bun with loose pieces framing her face. She opted to wear a full face of makeup, which seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, bright eyeshadow, black eyeliner, false eyelashes, peach blush, and nude lip gloss.

In the first image, Jessica arched her back and placed one of her hands on the back of her neck. She tilted her head and gazed directly into the camera, smiling sweetly. She changed her expression for the following photo by playfully sticking out her tongue. The Instagram star leaned forward in the third photo, giving fans an even better view of her chest. The final shot showed her crossing her eyes and opening her mouth.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her followers to let her know which of the four photos they preferred. She also stated that she “just uploaded” a video, where she provided instructions on how to create part of a costume, on her YouTube channel.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“I like picture 1 Jessica and I have already watched and liked your new video and shared it around, I just love everything you do,” wrote a follower, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“4, definitely. Really compliments your inner weird,” added another admirer.

Some commenters noted, however, that they had difficulty choosing a favorite image.

“All are good cause you look happy in them,” said one Instagram user.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 60,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded pictures, in which she wore a skimpy striped bikini. That post has been liked over 220,000 times since it was shared.