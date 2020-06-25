Nick Cordero’s Coronavirus Battle Hits Day 85, He Is ‘Profoundly Weak,’ His Wife Amanda Kloots Details

Waitress actor Nick Cordero is now on Day 85 of his difficult coronavirus battle. On Thursday, Nick’s wife Amanda Kloots shared a detailed update on her husband’s condition via her Instagram page. As is almost always the case, she was honest about both the positives and negatives of the current situation.

Late last week, Amanda was finally able to visit Nick in person in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai hospital. Due to precautions and restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, Amanda had not been able to visit Nick at the hospital since he was admitted at the end of March.

Amanda’s new post shared a lot of details that people who don’t always see her Instagram stories may not have known. She said that Nick is generally alert now, but he is incredibly weak.

While Nick emerged from his coma a while ago, he still is extremely limited in what he is able to do. Amanda said that he can move his eyes and that is how he communicates, answering yes and no questions by raising his eyes up or down. Amanda also noted that during especially alert moments, Nick had started moving his jaw as well.

At whatever point Nick is well enough to be discharged, Amanda has said he will go directly to a rehabilitation facility. In fact, she said he probably will need to be there for a year or more. In the meantime, she has focused on doing what she could during her visits to engage his muscles and build his strength.

Nick has repeatedly battled against infections and blood pressure issues throughout this COVID-19 battle. In her latest update, Amanda noted that the doctors discovered some minor blood infection issues that are causing fluctuations in his pressure once again. Luckily, at this point, those have been under control though.

The actor’s ventilator settings have moved in the right direction, as have other general numbers tracking his condition. Amanda said that at this point, he has reached a point of remaining relatively stable.

Amanda admitted that all of this has felt defeating at times. She has wished she could get a big hug from him when she walked into his room, but for now, that’s not possible.

Rather than staying in a place of feeling defeated, though, Amanda explained that she has remained determined. She has consistently given Nick all the energy she could, singing and encouraging him as she has fought for him every single day. Amanda noted that Nick would not want her to mope around, and she insisted she’ll continue to fight for Nick every day.

There is clearly a long road ahead for Nick, Amanda, and their loved ones. Being able to now visit Nick at the hospital does seem to be helping, but Thursday’s updates signal that this is still a tough battle that won’t be over anytime soon.