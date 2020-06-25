‘Playboy’ Model Antje Utgaard Stuns As She Gets Into The Splits On An Escalator

Antje Utgaard showed off her incredible flexibility to her 1.8 million Instagram followers on Thursday, June 25, with her most recent post. The Playboy model took to the photo-sharing app to post a snapshot in which she struck an impressive pose while riding an escalator.

The photo showed Utgaard with one foot way back on the steps as she placed the front leg stretched in front of her, getting into the splits. She placed either hand on the handrail, opening her arms wide to the sides. The photographer was positioned behind her, and she looked over her left shoulder to glance into the camera with squinty eyes and lips pouted.

Utgaard got into the stretchy pose while rocking a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes with rolled hems. They sat low and clung to her hips while exposing her slender back leg. She paired the jeans with a black T-shirt, which she wore slightly pulled up, exposing a bit of skin around her midsection. She completed her look with a pair of red and black slides.

Utgaard wore her blond hair parted on the right and styled down in loose waves that fell against her back. She also appeared to be wearing a bit of black liner and mascara.

She teamed the photo with a lengthy caption in which she invited her fans to check out her Close Friends list on Instagram, which she has temporarily made public. Utgaard announced that she will use the space to share sexy, silly behind-the-scenes videos, photos, outtakes and “all sorts of fun stuff from my day to day life.”

Within the first hour, the post has garnered more than 5,200 likes and over 70 comments. Her fans flocked to the comments section to react to her funny pose and also to express their admiration for Utgaard.

“I love this pic [laughing-crying emoji] hottie,” one user wrote.

“How are you still cute doing this,” asked another user.

“Wow [smiley] [blue butterfly] lovely lovely sweet,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Thank you so much for your showing leg in style and posing while stretching,” added a fourth fan.

