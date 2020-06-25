‘Big Brother’ Stars Jackson Michie & Brett Robinson Go Shirtless To Announce Reality TV Award

The 'Big Brother' veterans teamed up for a virtual awards show.

Big Brother stars Jackson Michie and Brett Robinson joined forces to announce an award at the virtual Reality TV Awards, and they definitely skipped the tuxes.

One week after his split from his Big Brother 21 girlfriend Holly Allen, Michie and Big Brother 20 fifth-place finisher Robinson went shirtless to announce the winner of the “Dynamic Cast New” category at the annual awards gala. The Big Brother hunks were twinning with backward black baseball caps, sweatpants, and no shirts as they totally dressed down for the event.

As Michie began to announce the nominees, Robinson interrupted him to tell fans, “You know you can’t get rid of me!”

Michie pushed his pal aside and proceeded to announce the nominees, which included Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Animal Planet), Dance Moms (Lifetime), Drag Me Down the Aisle (TLC), Songland (NBC), The Titan Games (NBC), and World of Dance (NBC).

Every time Robinson tried to jump in to help with the announcer duties, Michie, the winner of last season’s Big Brother, pushed him away.

“We only got one winner here,” Michie reminded Robinson. “You didn’t even crack Top 5….Everyone likes the winner’s circle but not everyone’s invited.”

After Michie announced The Titan Games as the winning show, he pronounced the NBC cast as being “in the winner’s circle” as he pushed Robinson across the room one last time.

The video for the virtual awards show appeared to be taped in the luxury Los Angeles apartment that Michie had moved into with his ex-girlfriend Holly a few months ago.

Michie and Robinson can be seen announcing the award at the 14:23 mark in the video below.

While they competed on two different seasons of Big Brother, Michie and Robinson became fast friends off-camera.

On his bio for CBS last summer, Michie named the Big Brother 20 alum as one of his two favorite players of all time on the CBS summertime reality competition. (Michie’s other favorite was two-time runner-up Paul Abrahamian.)

“Brett,” Michie said when asked about his favorite players. “‘Guy’s Guy’ to a tee. He was socially talented, physical, and would probably be someone I would hang out with outside of the house.”

One year later, the two are hanging out together outside of the Big Brother house—a lot. Michie even spent his birthday with Robinson earlier this month, according to Q101 Radio. The Big Brother buddies partied at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas to celebrate Michie’s milestone 25th birthday.​