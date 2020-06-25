Jilissa Zoltko Shows Off Her Curvaceous Body Wearing Revealing Lingerie: ‘Lounge With Me’

Jilissa Zoltko went scantily clad in her most recent Instagram pic on Wednesday. The model left little to the imagination as she rocked a racy outfit and invited her fans to lounge with her in the caption of the post.

In the stunning snap, Jilissa looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a white lingerie set. The bra boasted a deep neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage. The garment also featured thin straps that flashed her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching panties rested high on her curvy hips and put the spotlight on her tiny waist, flat tummy, and chiseled abs. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the pic. She accessorized the style with gold bracelets around both of her wrists and white polish on her fingernails.

Jilissa posed in a doorway for the pic. She had her legs crossed and one hip pushed out. She rested one hand on her hip while the other touched the wall next to her. She also arched her back as she gave a seductive stare into the camera.

Jilissa wore her long, blond hair in a center part. She styled the golden locks in voluminous waves that cascaded over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look seemed to include mascara covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as darkened brows and a light dusting of pink eye shadow.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with pink gloss on her full lips.

Jilissa’s 720,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the pic. The post garnered more than 34,000 likes within the first 19 hours after it was shared to her account. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 450 messages.

“You’re so bomb,” one follower gushed.

“Body goals,” declared another.

“Perfect angel,” a third social media user wrote.

“Stunning angel girl,” a fourth person commented.

The model’s fans have grown used to seeing her rock racy outfits in her online snaps. She’s most commonly seen sporting sexy bathing suits, but she’s also been known to pose in tight dresses and plunging tops as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jilissa recently delighted her followers when she flaunted her insanely toned body in an animal-print bikini. To date, that post has reeled in more than 30,000 likes and over 360 comments.