Khloe Terae Sips Champagne By The Pool, Rocks Skimpy White Bikini In Throwback Photos

Khloe Terae flaunted her inner movie star in her latest Instagram post on Thursday afternoon. The model shared a massive collection of photos that showed her posing in a pool and a hot tub as she sported a white bikini and drank a glass of champagne. The photos featured film-like filters that were perfect for the shoot’s West Hollywood, California setting.

The photos showed Khloe relaxing in a large in-ground pool connected to a hot tub. A large couch could be seen in the background, as well as a cluster of trees. In some photos, the model leaned against the pool’s edge, while other images showed her resting on the divider between the pool and hot tub. It looked to be a perfectly clear pool day as the rays washed over Khloe and emphasized her toned body.

Khloe’s look included a string top with only two square panels covering her breasts. The plunging neckline did little to contain the model’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. In addition, Khloe’s sideboob was on show.

Khloe’s flat, toned tummy was fully exposed between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini remained low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up above her hips and emphasized her curvy waist. Khloe’s long, lean legs and pert derriere were perfectly framed in the bikini bottom.

Khloe accessorized her outfit with a gold necklace, stud earrings, sunglasses and a white cowboy hat. She appeared to be wearing little to no makeup, though the model hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. Khloe’s long, blond hair was pulled into a messy updo with a few strands left out to frame her face.

In some images, Khloe posed with her back facing the camera as she leaned on the edge of the pool, sticking her round booty out. A few photos also showed the model sprawled out on the divider. She arched her back, further emphasizing her figure, and held a glass of champagne in one hand. Finally, another handful of images showed Khloe sitting upright on the divider with her legs in the hot tub. She leaned to one side and stared into the camera with a sultry gaze.

Khloe’s post was liked more than 4,000 likes and received nearly 200 comments in an hour, proving to be a success with her fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“Stunning Khloe,” one fan said.

“Great body and beautiful!!” another user added with fire emoji.

Khloe’s fans know that she can pull off any look. In another post this week, the model rocked rocked a skintight denim outfit that hugged her curves, which her followers loved.