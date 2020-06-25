WWE News: On-Air Talent Has COVID-19 For Second Time, Backstage Producer Also Tests Positive

A backstage producer and ring announcer for WWE both announced that they had tested positive for COVID-19. Adam Pearce tweeted out on Thursday that he did not expect to receive “Covid” for his birthday this week. Announcer Kayla Braxton also tweeted out that she had tested positive for the coronavirus, and it is the second time she has had it.

Early on Thursday, WWE’s Renee Young let the world know that she had COVID-19. That news came just one day after The Inquisitr reported at least three positive tests coming out of the Performance Center in Orlando. From there, the story just began spreading as other WWE personalities made their revelations.

Wrestling Inc. reported on Braxton’s tweet, which advised her followers that it is possible to get the virus a second time.

“Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsibility to share this PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE! had it back in early March and then thought I was invincible after I recovered. Not true. Don’t be dumb like me.”

According to Wrestling Inc., Braxton also wrote via Twitter that she will be taking a break from all social media after her test results.

Not only are these tweets no longer available online, but her entire Twitter account is not accessible since she deactivated her account. She said that the break from social media comes from the last few weeks being “emotionally taxing” on her life.

WWE

Braxton has been a regular on WWE television for quite some time. Her first positive test came after going out to dinner with friends who work in the healthcare industry. She did end up working tapings in late March as well as WrestleMania 36 in early April.

Unsurprisingly, WWE will keep her off television for some time due to this latest test result. Braxton will also be held out of the Performance Center and away from other superstars and staff members.

Adam Pearce is another WWE employee who had tested positive, and he made the news known as Twitter as well. His birthday was on Wednesday, and he must have received his test results early on Thursday. That led to a tongue-in-cheek tweet from the former wrestler.

Covid was NOT on my birthday list. pic.twitter.com/PbGol7w30H — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 25, 2020

Pearce’s revelation makes three big WWE talents who have confirmed positive coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours. There has been no confirmation that they are the three positive tests reported on Wednesday.