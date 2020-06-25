Hailey Clauson Strikes A Seductive Pose In Untied Bikini Top

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model Hailey Clauson has a body that was made for sexy swimsuits, and on Thursday, she wowed her Instagram followers with a sexy bikini shot that put her fabulous figure on display. The snap featured her wearing a burnt orange bikini while she soaked up some sun.

Hailey mentioned in the post’s caption that the photo was a throwback to a photoshoot that she was a part of for Latin Esquire magazine. She also credited the photographer for his creative efforts. She did not elaborate any more on her location.

The model was standing outside with the sun shining above her head. A few palm trees were visible in the distance. The picture was taken from a side angle and cropped just below her booty, showing off her slim figure. Her bikini was skimpy with triangle-shaped cups. The bottoms were also itty-bitty with thin strings that tied into loopy bows on the sides of her hips.

Hailey turned up the heat in the snapshot, as the back of her bikini was untied and she held the ties in front of her chest. The sides of the cups fell down, coming dangerously close to exposing her nipple. She tilted her head back and closed her eyes, striking a seductive pose. The stance gave her followers a nice look at side boob as well as a peek at some underboob. Hailey arched her back and stood with one leg slightly forward, accentuating her flat tummy and toned thighs.

Because of the lighting, it was impossible to see if Hailey was wearing any makeup. That being said, she appeared to be makeup-free. She wore her wavy blond locks down. She accessorized her beach-day look with a pendant necklace that hung between her breasts and a gold choker necklace.

Dozens of admirers took to the comments section to give the photo some love, and judging from the amount of flame and heart-eye emoji, it was a big hit.

“Gorgeous as ever and always,” one Instagram user commented.

“Died and gone to heaven,” joked a second admirer.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” a third fan chimed in.

“Stunning,” wrote a fourth follower.

Hailey has an impressive resume modeling with brands such as Gucci and Calvin Klein. She updates her Instagram page with pictures from some of her shoots, but sometimes she shares more candid shots of her life. Earlier this month, she uploaded a photo that saw her rocking an animal-print bikini while she spent some time outside in the sun.