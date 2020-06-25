Laurence Bédard Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging Midi Dress With Thigh Slit

On Thursday, June 25, Canadian model Laurence Bédard made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a sizzling snap with her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 26-year-old posing in a white-walled room at an undisclosed location. Furniture, a plant, and shelves can be seen in the background. Laurence stood with her shoulders back, as she placed one of her hands on her thigh and the other on the wall. She turned her neck and looked off into the distance with a small smile playing on her lips.

Laurence flaunted her fantastic figure in a plunging black midi dress adorned with a delicate floral pattern from the online retailer Fashion Nova. The dress’s thigh slit showcased her toned legs, much to the delight of her audience. The skintight garment also accentuated her incredible cleavage and slender waist. The tattooed model kept the sexy look simple and accessorized with only a delicate gold pendant necklace.

The brunette bombshell styled her short hair in a sleek side part and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The striking application seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, subtle contour, highlighter, and a few coats of mascara. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to the fact that her dress matched the color scheme of “the background.” Laurence, who has partnered with Fashion Nova, also advertised for the company.

Quite a few of her followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Beautiful dress and a beautiful woman,” gushed a fan.

“Wow you’re simply gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

“Gorgeous and looking [h]ot @lolobe4,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of heart and fire emoji to the comment.

“Absolutely love the dress [on] you! You look so pretty!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Laurence has not yet responded to the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 45,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded pictures, in which she wore revealing black lingerie. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.