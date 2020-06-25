Valeria Orsini Shows Off Killer Figure In Tiny Top And Mini-Skirt

Bombshell Valeria Orsini sent temperatures soaring on social media after she shared a stunning image of herself on Thursday, June 25. She posted the new content for her 4.3 million followers on Instagram and it quickly caught the attention of plenty.

The 30-year-old, who is of Italian, Colombian, and Puerto Rican descent, was photographed indoors, in front of a white wall. Valeria took center stage as she posed directly in front of the camera, sitting with her hips propped out. She further emitted a sexy vibe as she pouted and directed her gaze straight into the camera’s lens.

Her long blond hair — which featured highlights and dark roots — was parted in the middle and styled in loose curls as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

She also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup, a move that added a significant amount of glamour to her overall look. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, sculpted eyebrows, mascara, bronzer, highlighter, and a nude lipstick.

Still, it was her famous and enviable figure that stood out most in the image, as she showcased her body in a revealing ensemble.

She opted for a white, short-sleeve top that featured a ruched design and a floral print. The top did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her busty assets. The garment further featured a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of the model’s cleavage. Also on display was part of Valeria’s chiseled core, as the top was a bit cropped.

She paired the blouse with a matching mini-skirt. The skirt also flaunted her curvaceous figure, particularly her hips and pert derriere, as it was quite tight and short. Meanwhile, the garment’s high-waisted design drew eyes again toward her slim midriff.

Valeria finished the look off with just a few rings.

She did not reveal where she was photographed, but was likely inside of her residence.

In the caption, she shared a lengthy sentiment with fans, telling them to “check” their heart “daily.” She also stated that her outfit was designed by Lotus Couture.

The gorgeous snapshot was met with a great deal of support from fans, garnering more than 10,000 likes in just the first two hours after gong live. An additional 350 followers headed down to the comments section to compliment her figure, beauty, and outfit.

“So gorgeous,” one social media user commented.

“Love this set, beautiful babe,” added a second fan.

Valeria has posted more than one sizzling update on her social media account as of late. On June 23, she wowed fans after rocking an a skintight, plunging pink dress, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 19,000 likes.