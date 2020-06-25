Bri Teresi Goes Braless Under Cropped Cardigan

Bri Teresi dropped another sultry new snapshot for fans yesterday on her popular Instagram page. The NSFW photo has already made waves, and it can be viewed here.

The photo captured the model posed inside of a living room. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Los Angeles, California, where she was presumably in her own home. Behind her was a gray sectional couch that was decorated with fur and geometric pillows. The space also boasted a fuzzy white chair and taupe-colored walls. A colorful painting was hung directly above the piece of furniture, and the opposite wall had a large glass window.

Bri posed in the center of the frame and looked into the camera with a half-smile and alluring stare. The model faced her front side toward the camera and bent both arms at the elbows while she gathered the fabric from her top in her hands. Bri left little to the imagination in a light yellow cardigan that had a cropped cut. The sides were connected by string ties that fell between her cleavage. To up the ante even further, she went braless for the occasion.

Bri’s bottoms were just as revealing and boasted a bright white fabric that popped against her bronze skin. The garment was constructed partly of sheer panels and partly of embroidered flowers. The front rode low a few inches below her bellybutton and left her entire toned midsection on display. The fabric was worn high on Bri’s hips and helped accentuate her fabulous curves.

She styled her long locks with a sweeping side-part, and her natural brown roots could be seen beneath her blond highlights. Bri’s hair tumbled over her shoulder and back. She added a little bit of bling to her racy look, which included a pair of diamond earrings.

The Maxim hottie was done up in a full application of glam. Her look seemed to include eyeliner, mascara, and defined brows. It also appeared that the model dusted her cheekbones with pink blush and completed her look with a light pink gloss.

Bri jokingly asked fans if her top counted as a sweater. Since the image went live, it’s been double-tapped over 19,000 times and an additional 555 admirers left comments.

“Are you kidding me!!! If I was taking you out on a date, I would definitely having you wear that sweater!!! It’s a head turner!!! And everyone in the restaurant would say that is one lucky Guy, with that very, very, hot, beautiful girl!!!” one fan commented with the addition of a few flames.

“Barely:)!! Looking amazing bri:)!! You cheeky friend!!” a second follower chimed in.