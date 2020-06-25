Monica Huldt Lets It All Hang Out In A Racy Pink & White Bikini

Monica Huldt posted another racy Instagram upload of herself rocky a skimpy outfit. The Swedish model flashed her hourglass curves while asking her fans in the caption to pick their favorite photo.

In the sexy snaps, Monica looked smoking hot as she rocked a pink and white bikini with clear straps. The barely there top showcased her toned arms and shoulders, and put her massive cleavage and underboob in the spotlight.

The matching bikini bottoms left little to the imagination as they clung tightly over her curvy hips and around her tiny waist while exposing her long, lean legs and round booty in the process. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display. She accessorized the style with a pair of small earrings.

In the first photo, Monica stood in front of a door with her body turned to the side. She placed both of her hands on a nearby wall and arched her back. She bent both of her knees and gave a piercing stare into the camera. In the second snap, she sat with her legs in front of her. She rested one hand next to her as the other grabbed at her hair.

Monica wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. She styled the golden locks in loose waves that fell down her back and brushed lightly over the tops of her shoulders.

She also rocked a stunning makeup look. The application appeared to include mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as bold pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to complement her tanned skin with a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, under eyes, and chin. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink blush on her cheeks and soft pink lipstick.

Monica’s 743,000-plus followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 15,000 times within the first 17 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Fans also swarmed the comments section with over 500 messages.

“You look great,” one follower stated.

“You are divine,” another wrote.

“You’re killing me,” a third comment read.

“Cute,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock racy outfits online. She’s been known to pose in sexy bathing suits, tiny lingerie, and tiny tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Monica recently thrilled her followers when she wore a tight cheetah-print bikini. That snap has racked up more than 11,000 likes and over 250 comments to date.