Ramona Singer Says Florida Quarantine Was ‘The Best Thing’ For Her Family

The Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer recently left her months-long quarantine spot of Florida last week. The reality star explained her actions and the precautions she took while traveling via a statement she provided to Page Six on Thursday.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ramona and her daughter, Avery Singer, fled New York City in early March to quarantine in Florida. The pair had been staying in a condo in Boca Raton, Florida, owned by Ramona’s ex-husband, Mario Singer. Ramona documented all of her time in the Sunshine State, including dinners with Mario, workouts with Avery, and lunches with pals on her Instagram account.

The reality star explained to Page Six in March why she needed to travel. Ramona went to Florida in part to rest. The Real Housewives of New York City star had Lyme disease and reportedly went to Florida to “recuperate.”

“I’m getting a lot of rest because when your immune system is lower, you need a good nine hours of sleep,” Ramona explained at the time.

The reality star reported in April that her “Lyme was gone.”

The two ladies returned from the southern state last week. Ramona is currently staying in her Hamptons home while Avery is back at her New York City apartment.

Per the Page Six report, the reality star disclosed that she had planned the timing of her trip home long ago. Ramona called her decision to quarantine with Mario and Avery as “the best thing we could have done for one another.”

The reality star insisted that she had traveled safely and that the mother-daughter pair “took every precaution possible while traveling.” Ramona further expressed that she was thoughtful of the current pandemic and that the health of others was essential to her.

Ramona’s statement came on the heels of co-star, Leah McSweeney going on a rant in Instagram stories about the recent actions of her co-stars. Leah went on a tear about her feelings on her castmate’s current behaviors Tuesday.

“I am so disgusted by some of my castmates and their families who spent the entire f*cking quarantine in Florida, living it up, showing everyone how they’re living it up,” Leah said in her Instagram stories.

Leah never mentioned any cast member by name.

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York has aired 11 episodes. It is currently on hiatus for a few weeks and will return in July.