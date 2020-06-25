Natalie Roser Bares Booty While Wearing Nude Panties & Peasant Top

Natalie Roser bared her booty while wearing her nude panties and sparked a frenzy among her Instagram followers. She put on a rather cheeky display that had her followers questioning if she was wearing any underwear at all.

The model flaunted her derriere in thong panties from her Rose and Bare line. Natalie plugged her lingerie line and proved that the color so closely matched her own coloring that it was hardly visible. She shared two pics, much to the delight of her fans.

Natalie wore a soft blue-and-white peasant top that clung to her upper torso. The fashionable top had a scooped neck and back to reveal plenty of skin. It had frilly capped sleeves that sat wide on her shoulders and showed off her toned arms. The top fitted snugly and exposed her minuscule waist. Natalie also showcased her ripped abs in the pic.

The Aussie model teamed the top with nude thong panties. She put her curvaceous bottom and thighs on display as she modeled the underwear.

Natalie styled her hair away from her face and wore a high ponytail. She also appeared to be wearing a full face of natural-looking makeup that highlighted her blue eyes and full lips. She played up the look with some dainty pieces of jewelry including earrings and a delicate necklace with a pendant.

In the first photo, Natalie posed in a white room. In the background, a bouquet of mixed flowers added a beautiful touch to the room. The model posed in profile and showed off her hourglass silhouette. She looked over her shoulder and directly into the camera’s lens with a provocative look on her face.

The second photo provided a close-up shot of the model. She tossed her hair and tilted her face so that the left-side was cast in shadows. She flaunted her ample cleavage in the snap. Natalie half-parted her lips and gazed at the camera for a stunning shot.

Natalie’s fans loved the snaps and inundated her with comments.

One of her fans paid her a hefty compliment.

“You’re the best thing on Instagram.”

Another follower thought that this particular image was “honestly best picture ever (flame emoji).”

A third Instagram user waxed lyrical about Natalie’s beauty.

“Wow. Golden hour. Amazing cheek bones. Oh yeah… g string magic too. But quelle visage!! Gorgeousness overload,” they gushed.

The influencer has over 1.2 million fans who follow her on Instagram alone. She frequently engages with her admirers by posting sexy bikini snaps and videos. Her fans loved this specific image because more than 19,000 have already liked it since it went live. Natalie also received 261 comments from her fans who wanted to voice their opinions.