Rita Ora Stuns Fans In A Gold Bikini Top And Red Bottoms

Rita Ora stunned many of her 16.1 million Instagram followers on Thursday, June 25, when she took to the popular social media platform to post a couple of snapshots of herself clad in a swimsuit set that put her fit body front and center.

The two-picture slideshow captured Ora outdoors amid rows of hedge walls during a bright, sunny day. The first showed her facing the viewer. She stood with the left leg propped up a bit, cocking her hip slightly to the side. Her arms were pulled back, showing off her engaged abs. The second portrayed Ora running in the opposite direction with her arms stretched above her head.

Ora rocked a mismatched two-piece bathing suit. The top was a light gold color that complimented her sun-kissed complexion. It featured a sporty cut with medium straps placed over her shoulders. Its neckline was U-shaped and dipped low, showing off quite a bit of her cleavage.

She teamed it with a pair of dark red bottoms that also had a U-shaped waistband. She opted to pull bands up high on her sides, showcasing her tight stomach while baring her hips.

Ora wore her short blond highlighted hair swept over to one side and styled down. She appeared to be wearing little to no makeup in the shot, embracing her natural beauty. She accessorized her look with a series of silver-colored necklaces and multi-colored bracelets on both wrists.

Ora included a dialogue in the caption that illustrated how she ran back to the studio to record new music. Within just a couple of hours, the photos have attracted more than 477,000 likes and upwards of 3,000 comments. Many of her fans used the occasion to engage with her humorous post, while others simply took to the comments section to praise her good looks.

“[C]an’t wait for new music,” one user wrote.

“[S]o that’s what you’re actually doing,” joked another fan, including a laughing-crying emoji.

“You are so beautiful [heart-eyes emoji] is that even legal,” a third user chimed in.

“Why are you so perfect?” asked a fourth fan.

Ora recently gave her fans another treat. As previously written by The Inquisitr, earlier this week, she posted a photo of herself soaking up at the sun in a bra, as she had couldn’t find her bikini, she told her fans in the caption. She sported a semi-sheer red lace with adjustable straps. It had strategic details made of solid fabric that censor the piece — and the photo. She paired the ensemble with lilac pants, which she left unbuttoned.