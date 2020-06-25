Sofia Bevarly Sizzles In Skintight Dress For Double-Photo Update

Sofia Bevarly is ready for a night out on the town. The model delighted her 1.4 million Instagram fans with a sizzling new post that consisted of two photos.

The first image in the series captured the Florida-born beauty sitting on a chair that was covered with red velvet fabric. White walls surrounded her and the floor beneath her had marble tiles. She rested both of her elbows on the armrests and turned her chin toward her shoulder. She crossed one leg over the other and her legs extended outside of the frame.

Sofia opted for a curve-hugging dress that did her fit figure nothing but favors. A tag indicated that the outfit was from Fashion Nova, where she serves as a partner. The silky fabric had an ivory hue. It clung tightly to every inch of her toned body and helped accentuate her tiny waist and flat tummy. The top had thick straps and a scooping neckline that showed off her abundant cleavage. Its hemline extended to her upper thighs and teased a glimpse of her shapely legs.

The second image in the series showed Sofia in the same sexy attire. The model only had one of her elbows on the armrest and she ran the opposite hand through her locks. She added a few accessories to her outfit, including a set of silver rings and a tied bracelet to match. She also sported a set of silver earrings. She showed off her light yellow manicure as well, which provided a pop of color to the shot.

In her caption, Sofia asked her fans if anyone was ready for a date night. She styled her long brunette tresses down and straight, and her hair spilled over her shoulder and back. She opted for a natural palette of makeup that highlighted her features. She wore defined brows that matched the color of her tresses. It also looked like she extended her lashes with a few thick coats of mascara and lined the bottom of her lids with charcoal eyeliner. She finished her application with a light pink gloss.

The post accrued over 17,000 likes and 348 comments in under an hour.

“Wow, you are very very beautiful and hot lady,” one follower commented with a few flame emoji.

“Very very hot pose and beautiful figure honey really very very pretty outfit,” added a second user.

“With you well you bet you’d be treated like a royal princess by me,” a third chimed in.