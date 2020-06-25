Donald Trump May Still Face ‘Bombshells’ That Could Harm His Reelection, Report Says

A Thursday report from Politico interviews multiple historians and journalists who speak on the possible “bombshells” on Donald Trump’s life that could arise before November and sink his chances of reelection.

“As always, the question is, what’s our process for getting to the best obtainable version of the truth,” said investigative journalist Bob Woodward Woodward, author of Fear: Trump in the White House.“Yes, we know a lot. But a lot is still hidden.”

Politico noted the many Trump bombshells that have already surfaced, including the ethical concerns around his foreign policy alleged in John Bolton’s recent tell-all book and Woodward’s claim that some of his advisers live in such fear of his impulsiveness that they remove papers from his Oval Office desk.

Presidential historian Jon Meacham claimed that the assumption that Trump is not introspective or significantly strategic could be hiding secrets that the public currently doesn’t know.

“He’s so good at making us focus on the part of the iceberg we can see. I’m not suggesting there are great hidden depths to him, but there is stuff we don’t know.”

According to New York Times reporter Peter Baker, the mystery of Trump’s affection for Russian President Vladimir Putin is another possible bombshell. Baker claims that Trump is “seemingly enamored of Putin,” and the public still doesn’t know why he “so desperately wants his approval.”

Elsewhere, Politico notes that there is much unknown about Trump’s inner circle. For example, Mary Jordan’s The Art of Her Deal revealed that Melania Trump renegotiated her prenuptial agreement with Trump after he won the election and suggested that she is not the innocent victim she is often painted as in the media.

Politico also notes that the true state of Trump’s health is something that could arise as a bombshell. The publication points to his rescheduled trip to Walter Reed Army Medical Center, as well as the resident’s recent “unsteady appearance” while drinking water and walking down the West Point US Military Academy ramp this month.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, is set to release a tell-all book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, on August 11, weeks before the Republican National Convention. According to the book’s blurb, Mary Trump uses to book to outline a “nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse” that shaped the current leader of the United States.