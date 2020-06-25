‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star James Kennedy Presents Awkward Reality TV Award After 4 Of His Co-Stars Are Fired

The Bravo cast member is tasked with announcing the 'Dynamic Returning Cast' award when half of his cast isn't returning.

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy delivered an awkward prize at this year’s Reality TV Awards.

During the 7th annual gala, which was held virtually this year, the DJ and Bravo star was tasked with announcing the “Dynamic Cast Returning” award just two weeks after the bombshell firing of four main Vanderpump Rules cast members.

Despite the major cast shakeup, Vanderpump Rules was nominated for the excellent cast award alongside Dance Moms (Lifetime), Floribama Shore (MTV), Gold Rush (Discovery) Hell’s Kitchen (Fox) Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV) and Martha & Snoops Potluck Party Challenge (VH1).

Before he announced the winner, Kennedy reminded viewers that his show won the “Dynamic Cast Returning” prize last year. The DJ even held up his TV-shaped trophy one year after Vanderpump Rules‘ win.

Kennedy then announced MTV’s Floribama Shore as the winner, and he didn’t hold back his surprise.

“Congratulations, wow,” the Vanderpump Rules star said. “I’m actually shocked they won, but congratulations Floribama Shore. You got yourself one of these babies.”

Kennedy can be seen announcing the “Dynamic Cast Returning” award at the 11:33 mark in the video below.

The Reality TV Awards launched in 2013 and annually awards cast and crew in all areas in the world of unscripted television. For this year, Vanderpump Rules had an even larger ensemble cast than usual when a group of newcomers, including the now-fired Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, as well as Dayna Kathan, Danica Dow, and Charli Burnett, joined the show.

Vanderpump Rules fans were stunned when veteran cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were axed from the show earlier this month alongside newcomers Boyens and Caprioni. All four former reality stars were fired from the Bravo hit after their past racially insensitive actions resurfaced online. Stassi and Kristen’s firing actually involved a former cast member after ex-SUR employee Faith Stowers accused them of racially profiling her by calling the police on her for a crime she wasn’t involved in.

As for Vanderpump Rules‘ chance to reclaim the “Dynamic Cast Returning” title for 2021, there’s no word on how the show will move forward without two leading ladies who starred on the show since 2013. There have also been calls for Bravo to fire longtime Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, which would put the long-running reality show into a tailspin.

“It’s crazy,” Vanderpump Rules veteran Tom Sandoval told KMOV 4 of the firings. “It definitely changes things and honestly we’re just going to have to wait and see what happens.”