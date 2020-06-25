‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Jess Walton Talks Jill’s Plan To Save Billy

The Young and the Restless star Jess Walton recently discussed her on-screen alter ego Jill’s plans to save her son Billy with Soap Opera Digest.

It’s no secret that Billy (Jason Thompson) is fresh off a pretty terrible year, and the actor is up for a Daytime Emmy Award for his portrayal of Billy fighting his demons after Adam Newman’s (Mark Grossman) return to Genoa City. Billy ultimately ended up breaking up with Victoria (Amelia Heinle), which made Jill sad since she felt that Victoria would be helpful for Billy.

Billy found himself floundering after he quit Jabot, and Jill offered him an opportunity to run a new communications division for her at Chancellor. At first, Billy turned down his mom’s offer, but then he reconsidered. Since it was Jill, though, there was a twist — Lily (Christel Khalil). Walton explained Jill’s reason for trying to get her son involved in something new working for her company.

“She was throwing him a lifeline for sure, and she also wanted to stay in close communication with him,” Walton explained. “She really does believe in him, and she’s hoping he’ll just snap out of the craziness if he has the right job with the right power and feels a sense of himself. She always thinks she can fix him, and she’ll never give up trying.”

Although Jill desperately wants her son to be okay, she is not shy about telling him what she thinks. Jill has always given Billy a big helping of tough love. He has not had the easiest go of things in recent years because before his mind split apart over losing Delia, Billy suffered a relapse in his gambling addiction. At this point, all Billy wants is for his family and friends to accept him as he is instead of trying to fix him, which Jill might not be willing to do. No matter what, though, Jill honestly does want the best for Billy.

“Jill does have that soft side. She loves Billy fiercely but she’s also quick to anger and to control. She can be brutally honest with him, but it’s all out of love.”

Perhaps it will be Jill who manages to talk some sense into Billy about the dangerous path he seemed to be on before Y&R ran out of new episodes. The show hopes to begin filming new storylines again starting July 6, but resuming production will largely depend on COVID-19 cases in the area.