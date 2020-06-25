Ana Cheri Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Revealing Leopard-Print Bikini

On Thursday, June 25, American model Ana Cheri shared a sizzling snap with her 12.6 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the former Playboy Playmate overlooking a city with numerous trees and buildings. While the location of the photoshoot was not specified, it appeared that the picture was taken in Los Angeles, California.

Ana sat with her back arched on the arm of a gray couch. The 34-year-old placed both of her hands on her head, as she gazed directly into the camera with a small smile playing on her lips.

The model flaunted her fantastic figure in a leopard-print bikini, that featured a cap sleeve top with cut-out detailing and a pair of matching high-cut bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit, which was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, put her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips on full display. She kept the sexy look simple and accessorized with only a delicate gold necklace.

Ana styled her luscious locks in loose waves and a deep side part, giving her additional glamour. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The striking application seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, subtle contour, false eyelashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation gave her followers well wishes. She also advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 55,000 likes. Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow so beautiful good morning,” wrote a fan, adding a string of smiling face, fire, and pink heart emoji to the comment.

“You’re incredible very adorable,” added a different devotee.

“In love with your style! You look amazing as always,” remarked another follower.

“You look stunning,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Ana engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Earlier this week, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore shimmering pink lingerie. That post has been liked over 94,000 times since it was shared.