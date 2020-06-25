Elena Romanova Shows Off Her Toned Body In Red Lingerie On Instagram

Ukrainian model Elena Romanova went online on Thursday morning and shared a hot lingerie picture with her 1.3 million fans.

In the snap, Elena — who became famous after gracing the pages of Playboy magazine and being chosen as Maxim magazine’s Hometown Hottie Semifinalists in 2011 — could be seen rocking skimpy red lingerie, one that allowed her to show off major skin.

Made up of sheer material combined with lace, Elena’s teddy featured a backless design supported with a thin red strap, thong-style bottoms, and a lacy front that enabled her to show off sideboob to tease her fans. She struck a side pose to show off her sexy thighs, legs and pert booty. As she raised her arm to lightly touch her hair, she also put her well-toned arms on full display. Elena threw her head back, slightly puckered her lips, and gazed straight into the camera.

The picture was captured in her living room which featured a sofa, a large wall clock, a painting hanging on the wall behind her, and a flower vase.

She wore a full face of makeup to match her hot ensemble. The makeup application seemingly featured some foundation and a nude lipstick that accentuated her luscious pout. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, applied a shimmery eyeshadow, opted for lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and defined eyebrows that had been arched to perfection. She wore her silver tresses down and let her locks fall over her back.

In the caption, the former WBFF PRO Bikini Champion wrote that as she has started going back to the gym after the lockdown, she is seeing some changes in her body. The hottie also asked her fans to visit her website where she posts her uncensored pictures.

Within 13 hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 10,000 likes. In addition, many of her fans flocked to the comments section and shared about 205 messages to praise her amazing figure and beautiful facial features.

“You look so gorgeous,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Pretty Elena, you’re the lady of my dreams,” another user chimed in.

“Looking great babe! [kiss emoji]. Be careful. This virus is still out there and is not even close to being over yet,” a third follower showed his concern for the model.

“You are a queen!!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Elena shows off her amazing booty on the photo-sharing platform quite often. As The Inquisitr previously noted, a while ago, she posted a snap in which she was featured rocking a barely-there nude thong, one that allowed her to put her famous derriere on full display.