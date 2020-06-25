Disney Reimagining Splash Mountain Attraction To ‘The Princess And The Frog’

The Splash Mountain attraction in the domestic Disney parks is about to get an overhaul, and it’s going to be completely “reimagined.” On Thursday afternoon, Disney announced that the ride in both Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom would receive a new theme based on The Princess & The Frog.

According to the Disney Parks blog, both Disneyland and Walt Disney World will change up their longtime attraction. Based on the old Song of the South movie and following the antics of Brer Rabbit, Splash Mountain takes guests on a watery ride down into the briar patch.

The new attraction will pick up after the final kiss of Tiana and Naveen in the Disney animated feature film. Guests will ride along with Tiana and Louis the alligator as they prepare for “their first-ever Mardi Gras performance.”

Guests can expect a lot of the popular music from the film’s soundtrack to fill their ears as they ride.

In Walt Disney World, the new attraction will be a part of Frontierland and located next to Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. In California, the attraction will sit on the edge of Critter Country and New Orleans Square, which fits in well since it is the setting for The Princess & The Frog.

Hear from the cast of "The Princess & The Frog" about the new adventures of Princess Tiana coming to @DisneyParks: https://t.co/ZDa3TiFlZr pic.twitter.com/DhAYGrw0oM — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) June 25, 2020

Anika Noni Rose is a Tony Award-winning actress, and she provided the voice for Princess Tiana in the film. She commented on the new attraction, and she can hardly contain her excitement.

“It is really exciting to know that Princess Tiana’s presence in both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom will finally be fully realized! As passionate as I am about what we created, I know the fans are going to be over the moon. The Imagineers are giving us The Princess and the Frog Mardi Gras celebration we’ve been waiting for, and I’m here for it!”

There has not been a timeline revealed as to when the new Princess & the Frog attraction will begin development or open. Disney has already developed some concept art, and the storyline is known, but Disney will update guests as work commences.

Imagineers have already started doing some of the work for the reimagined attraction, and they will soon conduct preliminary reviews to create a timeline.

Splash Mountain first opened in Disneyland in July 1989. The version in Walt Disney World opened in early October 1992. Disney has not yet said anything about the version of the attraction that still exists in Critter Country of Tokyo Disneyland.