Brit Manuela Lets It All Hang Out On The Beach In A Minuscule String Bikini

Brit Manuela put her toned bod on display in a hot new Instagram share on Thursday morning. The fitness model let it all hang out while enjoying a beautiful day on the beach.

The upload kicked off with a short video that was taken in Malibu, California, as indicated by the geotag, and captured Brit flaunting her insane curves as the ocean breeze blew through her long, dark tresses. A gorgeous view of the near-cloudless blue sky and the gentle waves crashing into the shore made up the scene around her as she walked along the wet sand. However, the breathtaking scene was hardly the focus of her 940,000 followers. Instead, they fixated on the model herself, who was clad in a minuscule string bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Brit sent pulses racing as in the itty-bitty patterned two-piece that perfectly suited her sculpted physique. She was first seen walking away from the camera, revealing the daringly cheeky style of her bikini bottoms that exposed her round booty and bronzed legs in their entirety. The number also had a thin waistband that was tied high up on her hips in dainty bows to highlight her hourglass silhouette while accentuating her trim waist.

The model strutted back towards the camera later in the clip, offering her audience a look at the front side of her scanty swimwear. The view showcased the impossibly tiny triangle cups that made up Brit’s bikini top, which displayed an ample amount of her voluptuous cleavage that nearly spilled out of the garment entirely. It featured thin straps to showcase her toned arms and shoulders, and offered a full look at her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

The second slide of the upload was a still photo that captured Brit standing just a short distance away from the camera. She posed with her backside to the lens as she took in the gorgeous beach scene, all the while treating her fans to another tantalizing look at her pert derriere.

Fans were hardly shy about showing their love for the racy’s new addition to Brit’s Instagram feed. The post has earned over 30,000 likes as well as hundreds of comments and compliments after just four hours of going live.

“Omg so so perfect,” one person wrote.

“Everything goals,” declared another fan.

“You’re literally the most gorgeous person I’ve ever seen,” a third follower quipped.

“You are absolutely DIVINE,” added a fourth admirer.

Nienna often opts for skimpy swimwear whether she’s by the water or not. Earlier this week, the model showcased her incredible figure in an asymmetrical white one-piece with a revealing cut out design. That look proved to be another hit with her audience and has accrued nearly 49,000 likes to date.