Emma Roberts Is Reportedly Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With Garett Hedlund

Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund are reportedly expecting their first child together, according to an exclusive from Us Weekly. The outlet broke the news via their podcast, Hot Hollywood. Neither actor has any previous children.

Despite the article from Us Weekly, Roberts has not yet publically confirmed her pregnancy. The outlet did not say how far along she is in her pregnancy.

The two were first “linked” back in March 2019. At the time, a source claimed they were just friends, despite the fact they were spotted holding hands while walking through a neighborhood in Los Angeles, California.

The American Horror Story alum and Hedlund reportedly got together not long after Roberts called it quits with her former fiancé, fellow American Horror Story actor Evan Peters.

Peters and the 29-year-old actress had a notoriously difficult relationship with various ups and downs, including a domestic dispute, over the years, but officially split up in early 2019.

Hollywood Life reported that she and Hedlund wanted to keep things quiet when they got together, seemingly in light of her previous highly-publicized relationship troubles.

Before dating Roberts, the Tron: Legacy actor dated his On the Road co-star Kirsten Dunst from 2012 until 2016. Dunst has since had her first child with her fiancé, Fargo co-star Jesse Plemons.

“Now, Garrett and Emma will gear up to welcomed [sic] their first child next!” wrote Hollywood Life.

Despite working to keep their relationship on the down-low, Hollywood Life stated that the two had been photographed together a few times amid the coronavirus pandemic. They seemed to have been spending time together during the social distancing and quarantine restrictions.

The outlet also indicated that their sources would be reaching out to gather more details on the actress’s pregnancy.

On social media, fans of Roberts appeared to be extremely excited for her and ecstatic about the heartwarming news. Dozens of users expressed good wishes toward the star and hoped she and Hedlund were doing well. Some people were just shocked that Roberts was dating Hedlund.

“Emma Roberts coming onto my TL with pregnancy news,” said Trey Taylor, adding the popular “surprise b*tch” reaction video from a Roberts’ previous American Horror Story: Coven role.

“emma roberts is,,,,expecting a child??!!!!!” exclaimed another surprised user.

“Emma roberts being pregnant is a twist i didn’t see coming in 2020,” wrote a third person.

“EMMA ROBERTS IS PREGNANT OMG ALL OF OUR ICONIC 10s GIRLIES ARE GETTING PREGNANT I FEEL OLD,” a fourth fan tweeted.