Erica Fett Leaves Barely Anything To The Imagination In A Teeny Tie-Dye Bikini

American cosplay model Erica Fett has been living in her bikinis lately, as the brunette bombshell told fans in her latest Instagram post. The 31-year-old didn’t shy away from illustrating the fact with a pair of steamy selfies shared on Thursday, wherein she offered followers a close-up view of her killer curves.

In the photos, the stunner rocked a minuscule tie-dye two-piece that left barely anything to the imagination due to its plunging neckline and revealing design. The bathing suit featured a halterneck top that left plenty of décolletage on display, sporting narrow cups that were spaced wide apart. The item seemed to be a tad too small for her buxom assets, showing quite a bit of sideboob in addition to exposing the full length of her cleavage.

The swimsuit was complete with high-cut bottoms, which perfectly showcased her hips and thighs. The piece was a side-tie style and was secured with small, coquettish bows dangling down her curves. Thin, spaghetti straps sat high on her hip bones, emphasizing her lither figure, while the teeny ruched front showed off her trim tummy thanks to its low-rise waistline.

The sexy bikini was a gorgeous dual palette that involved vibrant hues of dark blue and aquamarine. The color scheme flattered her fair skin tone, complimenting her chestnut-brown tresses.

Erica topped off the hot look with a chic glam, sporting a natural-looking makeup that appeared to include skin-toned eyeshadow, eyeliner, and a satin pink shade on her lips. Her cheeks looked expertly highlighted and appeared dusted with a hint of blush. The model added a bit of bling with a nose ring and didn’t appear to be wearing other accessories. She styled her hair in wavy curls, letting her locks tumble down her back or brush over her shoulders depending on the pose.

The suggestive snaps saw Erica posing outdoors. The model appeared to be on a patio and was surrounded by lush vegetation. One photo showed her standing next to a large potted plant, which stretched out its palmate leaves towards the upper side of the pic. The second shot brought a change of background, showing the green thicket bordering the garden fence. Erica held the phone high up, glancing at the camera with a beaming smile. The high angle gave followers a great view of her shapely chest, while also putting her midriff and hips on show.

In her caption, the tattooed beauty told fans she’d been spending time in “the wilderness,” and invited them to check out her OnlyFans account for more risqué shots of the daring swimsuit.

The double update seemed to have made a strong impression on her admirers, racking up more than 42,200 likes and 514 comments, all within the first four hours of posting. Followers appeared to be loving the saucy look, complimenting everything from the color of her bikini to her gorgeous tattoo collection.

“Clearly you’re overdressing for the wilderness. You may wish to rethink things,” quipped one person in reply to her caption.

“You have the most intoxicating smile [purple heart emoji] Your beauty is beyond words Xx,” gushed a second Instagrammer.

“Every time I comment on what color you’re wearing, I think it’s the best color for you. Then you go and do this…” wrote a third fan, who toasted her beauty with a clinking beer mugs emoji.

“Blue is my favourite [sic] from now on,” agreed a fourth follower, leaving a string of heart-eyes and blue emoji.

