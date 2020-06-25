Gwen Singer Gets Steamy In A Yellow Cutout Bikini While Posing With A Friend

Gwen Singer went full bombshell in her latest Instagram update on Wednesday. The model showed some skin as she posed alongside her friend.

In the racy pics, Gwen looked stunning. She rocked a yellow and white string bikini. The tiny top tied in the front and boasted daring cutouts that flaunted her massive cleavage. The garment also exposed her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms fit snugly around her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her petite waist as they showcased her toned legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display. Meanwhile, her gal pal Holly rocked a red bikini with clear straps that hugged all of her enviable curves.

In the first photo, Gwen and Holly sat on their knees on top of some red rose petals. Gwen had her legs apart and one hand in her hair as she gave a sultry stare into the camera. In the second shot, the two women looked at each other while smiling brightly and tugging at their bikini bottoms. In the background of the pics, a sunlit sky and some trees could be seen.

Gwen wore her dark hair in a deep side part. She styled the long locks in voluminous curls that brushed over her back and bounced over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to consist of mascara-covered lashes and minimal black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to highlight her face with a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She appeared to complete the application with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a dark pink gloss on her full lips.

Gwen’s over 1.1 million followers went wild for the snaps. The pics garnered more than 16,000 likes in less than 24 hours after they were shared to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 240 messages.

“You’re both so hot,” one follower declared.

“Omggg you guys are so hot,” remarked another.

“Precious gorgeous beautiful,” a third social media user wrote.

“Sexy girls!” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flaunting her fit physique online. She’s been known to rock racy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and skimpy tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen recently delighted her followers when she posed in a tight latex dress. To date, that pic has reeled in more than 23,000 likes and over 500 comments.