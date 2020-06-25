Kim Kardashian Flaunts Curvy Figure In Four Different SKIMS Outfits On Instagram

Kim Kardashian did a little modeling for her own shapewear line, SKIMS, in a new Instagram post on Thursday afternoon. The reality star shared a series of four images on her feed, in which she modeled four different ensembles from SKIMS’ Butter Collection. Each piece perfectly framed Kim’s curves.

The photos showed Kim posing on a gray floor in front of a white wall. She was surrounded by pieces from the collection in multiple colors, including black and dark brown. Light appeared to be shining down on Kim from off-camera, causing her tan skin to glisten.

The first look that Kim wore was a two-piece set. She rocked a nude triangle-shaped top whose cups barely contained her ample cleavage. Kim looked dangerously close to a wardrobe malfunction as the thin fabric slipped down her chest. The top cut off just below her bust, so Kim’s flat, toned tummy was on show.

Kim paired the bra with a pair of high-waisted shorts that hugged her hourglass figure. The tight fabric wrapped around her pert derriere and clung to her shapely thighs.

Kim also sported a nude makeup look to match her ensemble. Her glam appeared to include smoky brown eyeshadow, dark eyeliner, thick lashes, pink blush, bright highlighter, and a brown lipstick. Kim wore her long, jet black locks down in messy waves.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posed on her knees with her back arched and booty popped in a way that emphasized her figure. She appeared to have just flipped her hair, as the ends were blurry and looked to be in motion.

The second photo showed Kim wearing a one-piece with a scooping neckline that dipped low into her chest. She remained on her knees, leaning forward to allow her cleavage to spill out.

Kim’s next look was another low-cut one-piece in a darker color, though this one featured low sides that exposed her sideboob. She stood up and stuck one hip out, tugging playfully at the fabric.

Finally, the third piece was a short-sleeved, high-neck bodysuit in a nude color. Kim squatted down and stood on her toes as she ran her hands through her hair.

The post garnered more than 920,000 likes and nearly 5,800 comments in an hour as fans expressed admiration for Kim and the clothing collection in the comments section.

“Okay queeeeen,” one fan said.

“SIS YOU LOOK AMAZING,” another user added.

Kim always knows how to bring Instagram to its knees. Earlier this week, she impressed her followers with a video of herself sporting an incredibly tight corset that completely whittled down her waist.