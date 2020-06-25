Katya Elise Henry Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy One-Piece Swimsuit

American fitness model Katya Elise Henry sent fans into a frenzy on social media after she shared some sexy snapshots of herself on Wednesday, June 24. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to post the new content for her 7.5 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 25-year-old, who is best known for her booty-shaping fitness regimen, stunned in the three-photo slideshow. Katya was photographed on a boat as the ocean filled the background behind her. She further took center stage as she posed directly in front of the camera, switching between a number of sultry angles. The beauty also shared a shy smile with the camera — emitting a sweet vibe.

Katya’s long brunette hair, which she usually leaves down, was pulled back into a high bun that sat atop her head, likely to keep her locks in check while out on sea.

She also appeared to be wearing some makeup in the snapshot, glamming up her sailing look. The application seemingly included blush, eyeshadow, sculpted eyebrows, mascara, and a pink lipgloss.

It was the model’s insane curves that stood out, though, as she flaunted them with a very revealing bathing suit.

Katya rocked a one-piece, which featured a floral design and two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her figure and exposed a bit of cleavage in the front. Meanwhile, the swimsuit’s briefs were designed with a high-rise, skimpy cut that displayed nearly all of Katya’s derrière. Also on display was the model’s curvaceous hips, and toned midriff.

She accessorized the look with a body chain that went around her waist, a pair of large hoop earrings, a watch, and some bracelets.

Katya did not provide a geotag for the post, leaving her location a mystery.

Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she stated that the series was for someone specific.

The sizzling slideshow was met with a great deal of support and approval from fans, garnering more than 281,000 likes since going live late Wednesday night. Additionally, more than 2,700 users headed to the comments section to compliment her on her body, beauty, and bathing suit.

“I love you,” one user commented.

“You are booty goals,” a second follower wrote in Spanish.

“Beautiful,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Pretty,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Katya has shared several smoking-hot images of herself on social media this past week. On June 19, she wowed fans after rocking a tiny top and gray sweats that showed off her killer curves, per The Inquisitr. That image has received more than 109,000 likes so far.