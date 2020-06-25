Romee Strijd Slays In A Skimpy Nude Top With White Lace For A Beach Day

Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd recently enjoyed a beach day, and shared a stunning snap documenting her ensemble with her 6.5 million Instagram followers. The shot was taken in Bloemendaal, Netherlands, as the geotag indicated, and Romee was walking along a paved path with sand on either side. A few buildings were visible in the distance, and the sky above was a stunning blue scattered with white clouds.

Romee showcased her fit figure in a skimpy nude top that looked like lingerie. The look had sculpted cups, which accentuated her curves, and vertical ribbed detailing along the torso that gave it a corset-like feel. Though the base layer was a nude hue, delicate white lace was used over top as an embellishment, adding a feminine flair to the look. The top was a cropped length and left a small sliver of her stomach exposed.

Romee paired the sexy top with some plain white pants with a drawstring waist and loose silhouette. She also had an effortlessly chic white cover-up draped over her arms, leaving her upper arms exposed but covering her forearms.

Romee also added a few accessories to finish off her look. Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest in an effortless style, and she topped her silky tresses with a straw hat that protected her head and face from the sun. She also wore a pair of large statement sunglasses. In the photo, her arms were spread as she walked down the path, and her lips were slightly parted in a seductive expression. She didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup in the snap, if any at all, and looked naturally gorgeous.

Romee’s followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot update, and the post received over 122,600 likes within just one hour of going live. It also racked up 521 comments from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to shower Romee with compliments.

“Wow you look so gorgeous,” one follower wrote.

“You are glowing Romee! So beautiful,” another fan commented.

“Where did you get that top,” one fan added, followed by a duo of heart eyes emoji, loving Romee’s style.

“Wow she is sublime and so sexy in that outfit,” one fan commented, including a flame emoji in his remark.

A little less than a month ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Romee took to her Instagram page to let her followers in on an exciting new development in her life — her pregnancy. Romee shared a sweet post in which she flaunted her baby bump in a figure-hugging white dress while her partner stood behind hr in an all-black ensemble, embracing her as the two shared excited smiles.