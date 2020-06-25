Dana Hamm Lets It All Hang Out In Strappy Lingerie

Dana Hamm heated up her Instagram page with a post that got the attention of her 1.7 million followers. In the sexy update, she let it all hang out in a skimpy set of strappy lingerie while she posed outside.

The model’s steamy post, which is featured on her Instagram page, saw her sitting at a table under a covered patio. A couple of rock columns were visible behind her as well as part of a wooden roof.

Dana’s lingerie left little to the imagination. The top section of the ensemble was made from a strap of thin, purple fabric, which did not fully covered her breasts. It flashed a good deal of underboob, and it almost looked as though she might fall out of it if she made one wrong move. A ring detail in the center was attached to two black straps that crossed behind her neck. The bottom of the set was made from the same fabric had a small ring detail, which was also attached to two straps. The straps connected to the top portion of the lingerie. Other straps crossed over her tummy, creating a sexy crisscross look on her midsection. She completed her look with a black collar adorned with silver studs and a pair of thigh-high fishnet stockings.

The buxom influencer leaned one elbow on the table while she gave the camera a sultry look. The posed accentuated her slender waist, curvy hips, and toned thighs.

Dana’s tossed her highlighted tresses over one shoulder. Her makeup application appeared to include smoky eye shadow and mascara. Her cheeks were also dusted with blush, and she wore a pale pink lipstick. Her nose also looked to be touched up with a shimmery highlighter.

The post was a hit, with more than 10,000 of her followers hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

In the post, she made a joke about making her followers dizzy.

Many of her fans flocked to the comments section to compliment Dana on the sexy look.

“Breathtaking beauty,” one follower wrote.

“Beautiful and gorgeous,” echoed a second Instagram user.

“You are just the most stunning human I CANT HANDLE IT,” gushed a third admirer.

This is not the first time Dana has tantalized her fans wearing an outfit that showed plenty of skin. From barely-there lingerie to skimpy sexy dresses, she rocks it all. Earlier this month, she wowed her fans with a video that featured her dancing in a bikini.