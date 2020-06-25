Polina Malinovskaya Sprawls Out On Bed In Sexy Calvin Klein Set

Polina Malinovskaya’s most recent Instagram share captured her lounging in bed in a skin-baring ensemble. The post was added to her feed six hours ago, and many of the model’s 1.8 million fans were quick to shower her with praise. The NSFW shot can be seen here.

The sizzling snap captured the Russian-born beauty in her bedroom. The bed was made with crisp white linens and pillows to match while the headboard was constructed of what appeared to be wood. The area next to her bed had a nightstand to match. Sitting on it were a silver lamp with a white shade and her plugged-in cellphone. Polina appeared on the duvet cover, which was bunched up around her body.

The model rested her head on a pillow and hugged it with both of her arms while showing off her pink manicured nails. Polina appeared to be looking straight ahead with her bright blue eyes. She extended one leg behind her and bent the other at the knee. The model went barefoot and looked like she was relaxed.

Polina sizzled in a white lingerie set that consisted of a bra and panties. The bra was mostly white, but it boasted a bright orange design on its band. The piece had the iconic Calvin Klein logo written in bold black letters. Its thin straps secured around her back, and it looked like it had clasps to adjust the size. The piece also showcased her tanned arms, shoulders, and back.

Polina’s bottoms were just as sexy and featured the same white band as the bra. The piece was also adorned with the company’s logo, and its thick straps hit on her hip bones. The garment boasted a thong cut that showed off her round booty and slender legs.

The model’s long, blond locks rested on the pillow that she was lying on. Polina appeared to be wearing a natural palette of makeup that included blush on her cheekbones and mascara on her lashes.

Unsurprisingly, Polina’s fans have not been shy about showering the post with love. The photo has amassed over 155,000 likes and 717 comments. Most were quick to comment on her slender figure while a few more used emoji.

“You are very, very, very very beautiful,” one follower commented with a trail of red heart emoji.

“Hot picture absolutely sexy lingerie wonderful body wonderful woman,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Haha! So you’re the fun one Polina – awesome — wonderful shot,” one more person wrote.