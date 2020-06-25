‘Double Shot At Love’ Star Marissa Lucchese Shows Off Body In New Instagram Pic

A Double Shot at Love star Marissa Lucchese showed off her fine form in a new Instagram upload where she posed at a restaurant named Kyma in her hometown of Long Island, New York. The reality television personality snapped the pic in front of a decorative wall. She stood out against the backdrop wearing a lovely pastel-colored dress and flip flops.

Marissa wore a strapless candy-colored confection that clung to her body in all the right places. The white dress was tye-died in a pink, yellow, and blue pattern. The short dress stopped right at mid-thigh, showing off Marissa’s legs right down to her feet, which were clad in sparkly shoes.

Marissa wore her dark hair straight and long down her back in the photo. Some of her tresses were secured away from her face with a hair tie. She positioned her body with her right hip jutted out and her left leg raised onto the ball of her foot to make her legs look longer. Marissa held a drink with what appeared to be a piece of citrus fruit attached to the rim of the glass with her right hand. Her left hand was placed on her inner thigh.

The reality television star wore what appeared to be two gold necklaces in the image, one shorter and one that hung into her cleavage. She wore a watch on her left wrist and a ring on the middle finger of her left hand.

Marissa positioned herself in front of a decorated wall that was backlit with a pink hue. Inserts were seen within the interior of cutouts in the wall, each lit from the bottom up with a small light.

Although she did not make it as a finalist during the first season of the MTV series, Marissa is having a good time as she reunites with Jersey Shore stars Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino, as well as several of her former roommates and three male newcomers for the series’ second season. She co-stars alongside Maria Elizondo, Derynn Paige, Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz, Nikki Hall, and Susan “Suzi” Baidya, as well as Brandon Stakemann, Antonio Locke, and Nicky Curd as the group lives and works together in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fans loved the pic and shared their sentiments regarding the image in its comments section.

“Wow, what a beautiful human,” said one Instagram of Marissa’s photo.

“That dress is cuuutteeee,” remarked a second fan.

“Love your hair, that outfit is fire,” stated a third follower.