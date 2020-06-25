Donald Trump’s Brother Reportedly Left ICU For Brain Condition To File Order To Stop Niece’s Tell-All Book

President Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert Trump spent 10 days in the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York before being released, when he immediately filed a temporary restraining order against their niece to stop her tell-all book from being published.

The younger Trump was discharged from the hospital — which treats people with serious brain trauma, such as tumors, seizures, subdural hematomas, coma, and stroke — on Sunday and filed the order against Mary Trump on Monday, the Daily Beast reports.

“Her attempt to sensationalize and mischaracterize our family relationship after all of these years for her own financial gain is both a travesty and injustice to the memory of my late brother, Fred, and our beloved parents. I and the rest of my entire family are so proud of my wonderful brother, the president, and feel that Mary’s actions are truly a disgrace,” Robert said in a statement.

The book, titled Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, has been slated for release on July 28th and has garnered attention over what the explosive tell-all will reveal. The president has reportedly been upset about the news and has said that his niece signed a non-disclosure statement prohibiting her from publishing.

“She’s not allowed to write a book. You know, when we settled with her and her brother, who I do have a good relationship with,” he said. “But when we settled, she has a total… signed a nondisclosure.”

He has also reportedly been weighing his legal options to muzzle his niece as the day of publication draws near.

The younger Trump brother hasn’t responded to the Daily Beast’s requests for comment, nor has his legal team, which is led by attorney Charles Harder. Harder represented Hulk Hogan during the defamation case against the celebrity news outlet Gawker. He is also one of the president’s personal attorneys.

Mary’s legal team is expected to respond to the order in the next few days, arguing that because the president has spoken about the book and about his niece, he has violated the non-disclosure agreement, making it void. The settlement was signed in 2001 and was meant not only to keep Mary from speaking publicly, but Donald, Robert, and their sister Maryanne Trump, as well.

Mary is currently represented by respected First Amendment attorney Theodore Boutrous at the law firm Gibson Dunn.

The president lost a battle this week to block another tell-all book, this one by his former national security adviser John Bolton. Bolton’s book, The Room Where it Happened, leaked early online, forcing a judge to conclude that it was too late to prohibit its release.