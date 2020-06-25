Natasha Oakley Flaunts Her Dangerous Curves In A Bold, Leopard-Print Bikini On Instagram

Natasha Oakley thrilled her 2.2 million Instagram followers on Wednesday by showing off her incredible figure in a stunning new set of photos.

The duo of images was snapped in Byron Bay, per the upload’s geotag, where the model is currently on holiday from her hometown of Sydney, Australia. She appeared to have stepped out on to the patio of her vacation home to soak up the golden sun with a radiating look of bliss across her face. The beach seemed to be her next destination for the day, as she was clad in nothing more than a bold, leopard-print bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Natasha looked smoking hot in the animal-print two-piece that, naturally, was from her own Monday Swimwear brand that she runs with her pal Devin Brugman. A tag on the first photo in the set indicated that she was rocking the Puerto Rico Top from the collection — a bandeau-style number with a square neckline that left her decolletage bare and an ample amount of cleavage well on display. Its thick shoulder straps also offered a look at her toned arms as she ran her fingers through platinum tresses, which spilled messily down her chest in bouncy waves.

The Aussie hottie also sported the Riviera bottoms in the sizzling snaps. The garment showcased the star’s sculpted legs and dangerously curves thanks to its high-cut style. It also boasted a flattering high-rise waistband that sat right at Natasha’s navel, highlight her trim waist, flat stomach, and sculpted abs.

Natasha accessorized with a thick chain bracelet and a set of gold hoop earrings that gave her look the perfect amount of bling. She also sported a touch of makeup to make her striking features pop. The cosmetics application appeared to include a matte, light pink lipstick, blush, and highlighter that shimmered underneath the sun’s bright rays. She also seemed to have swept her eyelids with a light brown eyeshadow and coated her lashes in a thick layer of mascara.

The double-pic update proved to be extremely popular with the swimsuit designer’s fans, who have awarded the post more than 17,000 likes during its first 16 hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower Natasha in compliments for her latest skin-baring display.

“Hot and beautiful photos,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely stunning,” remarked another fan.

“Obsessed with this suit,” a third follower quipped.

“Awesome bod,” added a fourth admirer.

Natasha has been sharing a number of looks from the Monday Swimwear line on her Instagram page recently. Earlier this week, she rocked a strapless two-piece in the brand’s newest “clay” color. That look was met with considerable praise as well, racking up nearly 22,000 likes and 194 comments to date.