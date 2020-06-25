Fitness Model Jeanette Jenkins Wears Burgundy Sports Bra & Leggings For Lower Body Workout

Fitness model Jeanette Jenkins took to popular social media site Instagram on Thursday, June 25, to post a new workout video series that targeted the lower body.

For the workout, the fitness trainer wore an all-burgundy spandex outfit that consisted of a sports bra and leggings. The top included thick shoulder straps and a scooped neckline, ending at the beginning of the model’s abdomen with a thick band around the chest. The bra left Jeanette’s muscular arms and shoulders exposed while drawing the eye to a small strip of tummy along her midsection. The leggings, made of a shiny material, rose high on Jeanette’s hips and contoured to her curves, emphasizing her shapely backside.

The fitness model went barefoot for the workout and wore her long, dark tresses pulled up into a bun that sat on top of her head. She appeared to have made up her face with a bit of black mascara, eyeliner, eye shadow, and pink lip gloss. Jeanette accessorized with a light-pink exercise watch and glitzy stud earrings.

Jeanette carried out the workout in her living room, using a blue exercise mat to cushion her body against the wood flooring. She completed a total of seven exercises and did not use any additional equipment, relying on her body weight for resistance.

Jeanette began the workout with shoulder bridges and leg kicks. She kept her backside off the ground and bent her knees, kicking one leg at a time up towards the ceiling. The second exercise was the outer thigh and glute leg lift. Jeanette lay on her side on the exercise mat and lifted her outer leg up towards the ceiling, then switched sides. In the third video, the model demonstrated small leg circles, completing one set forwards and a second set backwards.

The fourth exercise was a type of leg hold that required Jeanette to first lift one leg up towards the ceiling and then lift the bottom leg to meet it in the air, supporting her weight on her upper body and one bent arm. She followed up with a more complicated exercise that she performed laying on her back with her legs extended up in the air. She opened her legs wide, flexing her feet, and then brought them back together and crossed one leg over the other.

The final exercises in the routine were a quick scissors movement with the legs while lying flat on her back and a diamond leg-flex exercise.

The post earned a few thousand likes and dozens of comments within the first few hours.