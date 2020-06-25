Ashley Benson Is Featured On G-Eazy’s Upcoming Album Amid Dating Rumors

G-Eazy — full name Gerald Earl Gillum — recently shared a tracklist for his upcoming album to his Instagram page and fans quickly took notice of one song that listed an Ashley Benson feature, Page Six reported earlier today.

The musician’s new album, titled “Everything’s Strange Here,” seems to include Benson’s vocals on a track called “All the Things You’re Searching For.” Benson is not the only one listed as having a feature for that particular song, the artist Kossisko is also named.

In his Instagram caption, he wrote that his latest project would debut tonight. He said that it was a conglomeration of his latest “mindset and creative inspiration,” then asked his 8.7 million followers which song was their favorite so far.

Alongside the caption, he shared a photo of himself cast in a green filter. He tagged Benson’s account in the image.

G-Eazy’s post garnered a significant response from his loyal fan base. It garnered over 128,100 likes and over 1,300 comments. The majority of responses were positive, as people eagerly answered the question posed by his caption, although a few did mention Benson’s name on the tracklist. A few people tagged her.

“Not ashley benson,” wrote one person.

The article indicated that “All the Things You’re Searching For” marks the second time Benson and G-Eazy have collaborated on a music project. They previously performed a rendition of Radiohead’s popular song “Creep” on the rapper’s YouTube channel.

In a piece by Us Weekly, it was reported that Benson’s sister, Shaylene Benson, seemed to hint that the relationship may have turned romantic while they were partnered on a music project.

“It’s okay if you decide to heal through music and collaborate with other artists. And if a spark happens. It’s not a crime when you’re single. I mean a lot of people meet through working together and if there is a connection, great! Do what you want. It’s no ones [sic] business,” she previously wrote in an Instagram story.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Benson and the 31-year-old were spotted kissing in May shortly after the actress split with model girlfriend, Cara Delevingne.

Fans of Delenvingne and Benson were upset by the photos of the Pretty Little Liars actress moving on so fast, to the point that the Paper Towns actress even had to defend her ex-girlfriend from the hate online. Her defense appeared to further confirm a romantic relationship between Benson and G-Eazy.

According to Page Six, the couple was also pictured holding hands earlier this month while spending a casual Saturday together.