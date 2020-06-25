Summer Lynn Hart Flaunts Curvy Booty In Thong Bikini For ‘Hump Day’ Post

Summer Lynn Hart titillated her Instagram followers on Wednesday, June 24, with a smoking-hot snapshot that featured her pert derriere. In the new post, the American model rocked a bright-colored bikini that showcased her killer body.

Summer sported a tie-dye, two-piece swimsuit from an unnamed brand. While the front side of her bikini was not seen in the snap, the full set was shown in another Instagram post, which can be viewed here. The bandeau-style top boasted teeny tiny cups. It hardly covered her voluptuous breasts and showed a glimpse of her underboob in the process. Its deep neckline showcased her decolletage, and the snug fit of the garment made her cleavage look more prominent. Extra straps were tied around her slim waist, highlighting her abs.

The thong featured a pretty low-cut waistline that accentuated her flat stomach. The strings were securely tied on the sides of her curvy hips.

In the picture, Summer modeled her sexy ensemble inside her home. She presumably posed in the living room, photographed from her thighs up. She put her backside to the camera, allowing fans to gaze at her round derriere. She looked to one side, face down while tugging at her bottoms. The warm sunshine illuminated the room and also highlighted her curves.

Like most of her posts, a warm filter was added to the snapshot. It enhanced its colors, which somehow gave off a vintage effect.

Summer wore her long blond locks loose, letting them fall down her back. To keep strands away from her face, she tucked her hair behind her ears. As for her makeup application, she appeared to have sported defined eyebrows, eyeshadow, and black mascara. To keep the focus of her viewers solely on her bathing suit, she decided to go jewelry-free.

Summer wrote a short caption, indicating that her photo was for “hump day.” Her avid admirers loved the new upload. In less than a day of being published on the popular social media platform, the pic gained more than 31,400 likes and over 350 comments. Fans and fellow models dived into the comments section and wrote gushing messages. Most of them raved about her enviable figure, especially her perky posterior.

“You look AMAZING in that bikini. I am a longtime admirer, and you inspire me daily,” one of her fans wrote.

“You have amazing content here. You are such an inspiration. You have so much more to offer to folks out there more than just cutting on weight. I love and look forward to every post of yours!” another follower commented.