Natalie Roush Flaunts Curves In Barely-Fitting Yellow Bikini While Stepping Out Of A Pool

Natalie Roush showed off her stunning curves in a new post on Instagram on Thursday afternoon. In a series of photos on her feed, the model sported a tiny yellow bikini as she emerged from a pool. Natalie’s ensemble did nothing but favors for her killer body and certainly drove fans wild.

The photos showed Natalie standing at the corner of an in-ground pool with one leg in the water. The images appeared to have a filter on them, so the water was covered in a bright white light. In the background, a cluster of trees and shrubs could also be seen. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down on Natalie and highlighted her tan skin.

Natalie’s bikini featured a strapless bandeau top with a small black X in the corner. The narrow top did not completely cover the model’s busty chest, so her ample cleavage spilled out. The top also appeared to be riding up on one side, revealing Natalie’s underboob.

Natalie’s flat tummy was on show between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini remained low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides tied up above her hips and emphasized her hourglass figure.

Natalie accessorized her outfit with a pair of small hoop earrings. She appeared to rocking little to no makeup, though the babe hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. Natalie’s long brunette locks fell over her shoulders in messy waves.

In the first image, Natalie posed with one hip out to the side as she lifted her other knee, covered in water droplets. She raised her arms behind her head, which caused her top to ride up even more. In the second image, Natalie kept the same pose, but this time she playfully tugged at her bikini strings and dared to untie them. All the while, she kept a sultry gaze fixated on the camera.

Natalie’s post garnered more than 42,000 likes and nearly 600 comments in under a day as fans showered her with love in the comments section.

“YOU ARE UNREAL,” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“Why are you so perfect?” another user asked.

“F***ing goddess,” a third fan wrote.

“You are so unbelievably gorgeous,” a fourth fan said.

Natalie has been killing her Instagram game in recent days. Last week, she took to a Miami rooftop to pose in black lingerie, and her followers couldn’t get enough.