Ex-‘RHOBH’ Star Eileen Davidson Confrms She And Denise Richards Have Made Amends Amid Twitter Drama

Eileen Davidson has offered an update on their social media tension.

Eileen Davidson and Denise Richards have made amends after experiencing some Twitter drama earlier this week following an interview the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star did with The Daily Dish days ago.

After opening up about an awkward encounter she had with Denise at her husband Vincent Van Patten’s movie premiere for 7 Days to Vegas, Eileen was met with a clarifying tweet from Denise, which she has since responded to by making it clear to her fans and followers that the two of them are not in any sort of feud with each other.

“When I saw this tweet this morning I immediately texted Denise and told her I meant nothing negative or provocative by the comments I made,” Eileen tweeted, according to a report from MSN on June 24.

As some may have seen, Denise tweeted to Eileen after hearing her interview and said that since she decided to speak publicly about their encounter at Vincent’s premiere, she would address the claims made by Eileen herself. As she explained, while Eileen felt that something was wrong with her during the event, she was actually nervous because she was set to have surgery two days later and was “sick” and “in pain” at the event.

Denise also said that because she wanted to support Vincent’s movie, she decided to attend the premiere, despite feeling quite ill.

After Eileen saw the tweet and reached out to Denise personally, Denise returned her call and let her know that she didn’t mean anything by the tweet she sent to her.

“I like Denise very much. I think she’s a very cool chick,” Eileen added.

Eileen was featured in a full-time position on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from Season 5 through Season 7.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Eileen spoke to The Daily Dish about her husband’s movie premiere on Monday, revealing that after inviting several of her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mates to the event, she felt that there was tension between some of them.

In addition to Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna attending, Denise was seen with her husband, Aaron Phypers, on the red carpet.

“I kind of had a feeling something was going on. And I was kind of waiting for something to happen,” Eileen revealed, according to a report shared by Reality Blurb on June 22.

Eileen also said that Erika and Lisa had accused Denise of being hypocritical towards them during filming on Season 10.