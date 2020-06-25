Charly Jordan Ditches Her Bikini Top While Taking A Dip In The Ocean In Steamy Instagram Post

Charly Jordan steamed up her Instagram page this week with a new series of photos that are getting noticed for more reasons than one. The upload was shared to her feed on Wednesday and included a total of eight images taken in Tulum, per the post’s geotag, where the model and TikTok looked as beautiful as ever in a skimpy, mismatched bikini while enjoying a refreshing dip in the ocean.

The 21-year-old stunned as she got soaking wet in an itty-bitty two-piece from Revolve that perfectly suited her dangerous curves. The look included a halter-style top with a colorful floral pattern and stringy straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It had a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage, while its too-smile triangle cups added an eyeful of underboob to the scandalous scene. In one of the snaps, Charly tugged at its thin band to show off even more of her voluptuous chest. Another saw her ditching the garment completely, making for an even racier display that surely had a few pulses racing.

Instead of the matching bikini bottoms, the social media sensation opted for a solid black pair that flaunted even more of her flawless, bronzed physique. She posed with her backside to the camera for a majority of the snaps, revealing the number’s sexy thong design that showcased her round booty and sculpted legs in their entirety. Meanwhile, its thick waistband sat low on her hips to highlight her trim waist and draw attention to her flat midsection and abs.

Charly’s accessories for the day were on point as well, and included a cross necklace, trendy bracelet stack, and dangling, mismatched earrings. Her blond locks were worn down and were slicked back to her head, and she wore a minimal amount of makeup that stayed intact despite going under the water. The glam appeared to consist of a red lipstick, blush, brown eyeshadow, and mascara.

Many of Charly’s 3.2 million followers seemed impressed by her incredible bikini body, with nearly 300,000 of them showing their love by hitting the “like” button within less than a day’s time. several left compliments in the comments section of the upload as well.

“Charly you are a goddess!” one person wrote.

“The most beautiful soul ever,” another fan declared.

“And they say perfection doesn’t exist,” commented a third follower, who added a heart-eyed emoticon to the end of her note.

“Hi thanks for feeding my feed with pretty pics,” quipped a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Charly has shown some skin on her Instagram feed. Another tantalizing post shared over the weekend saw her flaunting her fantastic figure while relaxing in the bathtub. The sudsy snaps were another hit, racking up more than 425,000 likes and 1,739 comments to date.